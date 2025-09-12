DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DMX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.63. 5,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,002,000.

About DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF

The DoubleLine Multi-Sector Income ETF (DMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund invests in a broad-based, US bond portfolio of varying credit qualities with intermediate maturities.

