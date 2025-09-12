DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1,765.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,775 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.91% of DXC Technology worth $28,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DXC stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. DXC Technology Company. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

