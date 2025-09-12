Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 176 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in IES were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in IES by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IES by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in IES by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Price Performance

IESC opened at $376.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.76. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $388.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,017,861.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,856,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,005,316.80. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,026 shares of company stock valued at $21,348,428. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

