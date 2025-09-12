Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 4,157 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,207.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

