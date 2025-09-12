Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 9,348 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. $MYE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 586.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 829.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 207.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

