Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 592,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,474,000 after buying an additional 447,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,705,000 after buying an additional 326,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $10.32 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

