Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,194 DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 123,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 223.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,812,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,031,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 159.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 426,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 262,470 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.41 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

