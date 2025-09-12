Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,510 Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

