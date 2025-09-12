Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:BHE opened at $40.11 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.620 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 10,004 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,904. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

