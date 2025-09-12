Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

