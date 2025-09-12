Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 22,726 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ADTRAN worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $848.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

