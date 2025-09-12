Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 27,409 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 246.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of NewtekOne worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NewtekOne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NewtekOne by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NewtekOne by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

