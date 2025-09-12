Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24,442.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $177.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.54 and a 12 month high of $436.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The firm had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $279.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.