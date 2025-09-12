Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 8.4%

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

