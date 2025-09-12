Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 13,210 United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. Jones Trading raised their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $32.08 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $817.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

