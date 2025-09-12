Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 14,682 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after buying an additional 1,302,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after buying an additional 943,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,741,000 after buying an additional 553,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

