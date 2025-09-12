Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $279.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

