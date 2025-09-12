Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $404,000 Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 174.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,933 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

In other news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $311,903.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 375,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,135.30. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 283,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,634.40. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $4.15 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

