Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $420,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

