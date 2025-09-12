Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $431,000 Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $6,897,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $566,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $9,457,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 166,385 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the sale, the director owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

