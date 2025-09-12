Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.