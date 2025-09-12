Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $457,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.