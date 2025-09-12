Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $457,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MOH opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.06.
In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
