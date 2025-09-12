Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $365,000 in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.09. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

