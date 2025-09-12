Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $369,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after buying an additional 9,119,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Amcor Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

