Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $372,000 in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 32.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,749,000 after purchasing an additional 889,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ingram Micro by 124.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,128,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 23.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,307,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 436,701 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Ingram Micro by 634.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,436,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 975,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INGM opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

