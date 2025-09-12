Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $381,000 in Brady Corporation $BRC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,535 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $6,775,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 380.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brady has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

