Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $383,000 in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $220.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $221.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

