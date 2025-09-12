Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $384,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,043,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,995 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 601.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 530,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,059,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 1,547,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,495.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,931 shares in the company, valued at $283,872.87. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,441.05. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $191,557. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

