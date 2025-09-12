Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $385,000 in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

