Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $400,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 0.1%

Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $548.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.58%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.