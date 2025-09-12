Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $404,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

