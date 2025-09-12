Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $416,000 in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Albany International by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

