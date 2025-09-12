Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $416,000 in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

