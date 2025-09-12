Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $458,000 in Camden National Corporation $CAC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $688.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.67. Camden National Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAC. Stephens upgraded Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Camden National to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Camden National

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

