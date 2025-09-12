Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $458,000 in European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

European Wax Center Price Performance

EWCZ stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.38.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

