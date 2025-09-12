Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,197 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE GSBD opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

