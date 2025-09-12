Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $363,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.