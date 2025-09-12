Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $398,000 Investment in Public Storage $PSA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

