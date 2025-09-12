Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Allient Inc. $ALNT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Trading Up 1.8%

Allient stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $787.67 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Allient had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

