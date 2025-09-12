Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 419.8% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 151,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 150.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,618,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 1,574,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 52.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 183.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.31 on Friday. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.38%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

