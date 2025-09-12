Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Stantec Inc. $STN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Stantec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of STN stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.