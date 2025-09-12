Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 272.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Manitowoc by 779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 550,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 144,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $10.27 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $364.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

