Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in DaVita by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.60. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.07 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $158.00.

View Our Latest Report on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.