Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 341.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 688,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 532,866 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 197.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 557,482 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

