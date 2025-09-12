Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,189 Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 788,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 184,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 213,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 139,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ RGP opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently -4.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

