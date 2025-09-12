Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC $LXFR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 213.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,265,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.78%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on LXFR

About Luxfer

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.