Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ACI shares. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

