Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 2,026.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Up 0.8%

Agilysys stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 218.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $29,254.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,724.43. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 905 shares of company stock worth $102,618 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.