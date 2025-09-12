Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Talon Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10,715.1% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,816,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 9,191,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE BAC opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $375.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.