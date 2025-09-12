Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,864,000 after purchasing an additional 557,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,517 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,445,000 after purchasing an additional 538,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,913,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 609,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.50%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

